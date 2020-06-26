Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon won't use its name on Seattle arena

The venue formerly known as KeyArena is being rebuilt and is expected to be "the first net zero carbon certified arena in the world and set a new sustainability bar for the sports and events industry," according to a news release.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 00:38 IST
Amazon won't use its name on Seattle arena
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced Thursday that his company bought the naming rights to Seattle's revamped arena, but it won't share the name of the online retail giant. Instead, Bezos said it will be called Climate Pledge Arena as a "regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action."

Seattle's expansion NHL team, which is set to launch in the 2021-22 season, and the Seattle Storm of the WNBA will be tenants at Climate Pledge Arena. The venue formerly known as KeyArena is being rebuilt and is expected to be "the first net zero carbon certified arena in the world and set a new sustainability bar for the sports and events industry," according to a news release. Financial terms for the naming rights deal were not announced.

Last year, Amazon partnered with Global Optimism to form The Climate Pledge, which calls on businesses to sign it and vow to make their companies net zero carbon by 2040. Bezos said the arena won't generate any waste and will use reclaimed rainwater "to create the greenest ice in the NHL." It also will be all electric and powered with 100 percent renewable energy from both solar panels on site and off-site renewable energy.

Amazon and Oak View Group have partnered in investing in the arena rebuilding. "There is no question that the state of our planet is a critical issue for all of us," said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group. "We have a responsibility to future generations to try to leave them with a better world. We love that Amazon is using its naming rights for a cause we care deeply about. ... Our goal is to be the most progressive, responsible, and sustainable venue in the world. It is not just about one arena -- it's a platform for us to step up and heal our planet."

Holders of tickets to NHL and WNBA games can ride public transit for free to promote ride sharing and conservation. The 18,100-seat venue, which sits in the shadow of the Space Needle, is expected to host 200 events each year, including sports, entertainment and civic programs. The renovation is budgeted at $930 million.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Celebrations Down Under after successful World Cup bid

Australian and New Zealands women soccer players let out almighty roars, burst into applause and pumped their fists in celebration in the early hours of Friday after their countries joint bid for the 2023 Womens World Cup was confirmed. FIF...

Immortals fire GM, coach after 0-4 start at LCS Summer

Immortals parted ways with League of Legends Championship Series general manager Keaton Bee Sin Cryer and coach Thomas Zaboutine Si-Hassen, the team announced late Wednesday night. Immortals, who are off to an 0-4 start at the LCS Summer Sp...

Ex-UN human rights chief calls for Hong Kong special envoy

The United Nations former human rights chief and eight former UN special envoys have urged the bodys secretary-general to appoint a special envoy on Hong Kong, saying they are deeply concerned about a potential humanitarian tragedy as Beiji...

Emergency era black chapter in modern India's history: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan hit out at the Congress on Thursday for imposing Emergency in the country on June 25, 1975. Addressing a virtual rally of Hamirpur BJP workers, he dubbed the Emergency era as a black chapter in the history ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020