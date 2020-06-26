Left Menu
Development News Edition

Time for talk on issues of gender-based violence is over: Deputy President

Responding to oral questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, Mabuza said the government is implementing several measures, from legislative amendments to programmes aimed at tackling GBVF head-on. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 26-06-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 13:51 IST
Time for talk on issues of gender-based violence is over: Deputy President
“Unless as a society we fight this scourge with the same vigour that we fought the oppressive system of apartheid, the freedoms we envisaged at the dawn of our democracy will remain elusive,” Mabuza said. Image Credit: Flickr

With incidents of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) sending shockwaves throughout society, Deputy President David Mabuza says the time for talk is over. Now is the time for action.

Responding to oral questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, Mabuza said the government is implementing several measures, from legislative amendments to programmes aimed at tackling GBVF head-on.

"The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is in the process of consultations with civil society formations to engage and forge a roadmap for the establishment of the National Council.

"Notwithstanding the need for broad and intensive consultations, we are confident that these processes will be expedited within the framework of deadlines agreed by all parties.

"For us, the time for talk on issues of gender-based violence is over. Time is of the essence. We need to act now, and act decisively, in tackling all challenges faced by the women of our country," he said.

The Deputy President's response comes at a time that the country is faced with an increase in incidents where women are under siege. While the country is under lockdown, several incidents of rape and murder, perpetrated by men, came to the fore, including the gruesome killing of eight-month pregnant Tshegofatso Pule, whose lifeless body was found hanging on a tree after she was last seen leaving her boyfriend's house.

Mabuza told MPs on Thursday that in pursuit of government's social compact commitments to end gender-based violence and femicide, the government is progressing on the implementation of some of the key measures. These include:

- Ensuring legislative amendments, such as minimum sentencing in cases of gender-based violence, bail conditions for suspects, and greater protection for women, who are victims of intimate partner violence;

- The Draft Amended National Policy Framework on the Management of Sexual Offences Matters has been developed and aligned with the 2019 Presidential Summit Declaration against GBVF;

- Cabinet approved the GBV Policy Framework in the Post-School Education and Training System in order to respond to the increased number of GBV-related cases at institutions of higher learning -- an important step during Youth Month.

"There is no doubt that more work lies ahead. Collectively, we can make a difference to the lives of all South African women so that, they too, can enjoy freedoms and liberties, with no fear of being raped and murdered by men.

"Unless as a society we fight this scourge with the same vigour that we fought the oppressive system of apartheid, the freedoms we envisaged at the dawn of our democracy will remain elusive," Mabuza said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies up this week, but virus worries persist

Emerging market stocks and currencies were set on Friday to end the week with modest gains, as concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases continued to weigh on hopes of a swift economic recovery.The MSCIs index for emerging markets stocks ...

Country wants to know if China has not captured our land in Ladakh, as claimed by PM, then why were our 20 soldiers martyred: Sonia Gandhi.

Country wants to know if China has not captured our land in Ladakh, as claimed by PM, then why were our 20 soldiers martyred Sonia Gandhi....

Kejriwal inquires about health of COVID-19 patient, says oximeters delivered to people under treatment at their homes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the government has delivered oximeter to the patients who are getting treatment at their homes. He also inquired about the health of a Delhiite who has been recovering from the infect...

Mi Band 5 gets great reviews in China but other markets might have to wait

One of the worlds best selling fitness band lineup - the Mi Band series, has added a new gadget to their collection but the latest Mi Band 5 is only limited to China for now. The latest product features a larger 1.1-inch AMOLED display, a n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020