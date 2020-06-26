UP: Vindhyachal temple to reopen on June 29

Left Menu
The famous Vindhyachal temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, which was closed due to the spread of coronavirus back in March, will finally be reopened for devotees on June 29, its management said on Friday.

PTI | Mirzapur | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 17:04 IST
The famous Vindhyachal temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, which was closed due to the spread of coronavirus back in March, will finally be reopened for devotees on June 29, its management said on Friday. "The temple was closed on March 20 due to the spread of coronavirus. It will finally be reopened on June 29 after 101 days," the temple priests said here.

Before opening, a one-day 'kirtan' will be held on June 27 while an 'aarti' will be performed on June 28 following which the temple will be opened for locals. The next day on June 29, it will be open for all devotees coming in from outside, they said. The decision to open the temple was taken after a meeting of 'panda' samaj (priests) with the district administration.

The temple administration will have to follow physical distancing norms while only five persons will be allowed inside the premises at one time. District Magistrate Sushil Kumar Patel said, "The hotspot duration in Vindhyachal will end on June 28 and if no coronavirus positive patient is found, the temple will be opened on Jun 29." The temple of Maa Vindhyavasini is a Hindu pilgrimage site that regularly witnesses a large number of people gather to pay their obeisance.

