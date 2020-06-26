Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Central forces report 100 fresh cases; total over 3,300

Of the total 3,300 COVID-19 patients in the seven central forces, 1,999 personnel have been cured and 1,278 are undergoing treatment at various health facilities across the country, the data said. Hundred fresh cases were reported in these forces on Friday, with the highest of 32 in the CISF, followed by 31 in the CRPF, 12 each in the BSF and the NDRF and 10 in the ITBP among others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:35 IST
COVID-19: Central forces report 100 fresh cases; total over 3,300
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the two other federal forces of NSG and NDRF have shot up to 3,300 with 100 fresh infections being reported on Friday, an official data said. These forces have so far recorded 23 deaths due to the disease, according to the data. The CAPFs are the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The highest of 1,000 cases have been reported in the CRPF, followed by 868 in the BSF, 733 in the CISF, 306 in the ITBP, and 139 in the SSB, according to the data accessed by PTI.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has 184 cases, while the SSB has 139. Of the total 3,300 COVID-19 patients in the seven central forces, 1,999 personnel have been cured and 1,278 are undergoing treatment at various health facilities across the country, the data said.

Hundred fresh cases were reported in these forces on Friday, with the highest of 32 in the CISF, followed by 31 in the CRPF, 12 each in the BSF and the NDRF and 10 in the ITBP among others. Test reports of over 590 troops are awaited, it said.

A senior CAPF officer said a number of fresh cases in these forces are of those personnel who have been placed under quarantine after they joined duty post the nationwide lockdown was announced. The CRPF and the CISF have had the maximum seven fatalities due to COVID-19, followed by the BSF five and the ITBP and the SSB two each.

These central forces, with a combined strength of about 10 lakh personnel, render a variety of security duties, law and order management, border guarding, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations and disaster rescue and relief under the command of the Union home ministry.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

As COVID cases rise, White House seeks to scrap 'Obamacare'

As coronavirus cases rise in more than half of the states, the Trump administration is urging the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act. The administrations high court filing at 1030 pm Thursday came the same day the government ...

As COVID cases rise, White House seeks to scrap 'Obamacare'

As coronavirus cases rise in more than half of the states, the Trump administration is urging the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act. The administrations high court filing at 1030 pm Thursday came the same day the government ...

CPM demands AP govt to conduct audit of deaths due to COVID-19 in Krishna dist

Expressing concern over the Coronavirus death rate in the Krishna district, CPM state executive member Baburao has asked the Andhra Pradesh government to conduct audit of deaths due to COVID-19 in the district. While expressing concern, Bab...

FICCI suggests five-point action plan for industry in wake of India-China stand-off

In the wake of India-China stand-off, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry FICCI President, Sangita Reddy has suggested a five-point PEACE action plan for the industry. A letter from President FICCI to Members on India-Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020