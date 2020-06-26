Left Menu
Why did bilateral relations go down since PM Modi came to power, asks Rajasthan CM

Cornering the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government over its foreign policy, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday questioned why bilateral relations with neighbouring countries witnessed a fall after Modi came to power in 2014. “What is the reason behind the deteriorating relations with our neighbouring countries after the NDA government came to power.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-06-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 21:19 IST
Cornering the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government over its foreign policy, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday questioned why bilateral relations with neighbouring countries witnessed a fall after Modi came to power in 2014. He said there is still no clarity on the situation on the India-China border in Ladakh where there was a violent face-off in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

Gehlot also demanded PM Modi to clear the situation in front of the nation. “What is the reason behind the deteriorating relations with our neighbouring countries after the NDA government came to power. When Narendra Modi became prime minister, heads of the neighbouring nations were invited. They had come. Now, what is the reason that all neighbouring countries have turned against us,” Gehlot said, while naming Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and China.

He said it is still a mystery what happened with China. “The prime minister should have taken the countrymen in confidence but it is unfortunate that the facts which were presented before the country were welcomed in China,” he said in a video message which he posted on Twitter with #SpeakUpForOurJawans hashtag.

Gehlot said that 20 soldiers were killed and the prime minister should clarify the situation before the country. “There is no reply from the government. There is resentment against China in India. If not today, tomorrow the prime minister will have to tell the truth. Hiding will not work. What does the government want to hide?” he questioned.

He said it is the result of the work of governments after the 1962 India-China war that India today is not less than a super-power. Gehlot alleged that attempts were being made to create controversies for the Congress party through social media.

