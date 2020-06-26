Sonia, Rahul asks PM to speak up on Sino-India standoff in Ladakh, take nation into confidence

Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of Sino-India standoff in Ladakh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked him to speak up on the issue and take the nation into confidence on the situation at the border. While Sonia Gandhi said the Centre cannot shirk its responsibility of securing India's borders with China, her son Rahul Gandhi said the prime minister's "denial will benefit China" and asked Modi to tell the country the truth about whether China has occupied any Indian territory.

In a video message put out as part of the Congress' campaign to honour the Army personnel who sacrificed their lives in Ladakh, the Congress chief asked why were the country's soldiers martyred when China has not captured any Indian territory, as claimed by the prime minister. "Today when there is a crisis-like situation at the India-China border, the Centre cannot shirk its responsibility (of securing them)," she said in a video message as part of the party's 'Speak Up For Our Jawans' campaign.

"The country wants to know that if China has not captured our land in Ladakh, as claimed by the prime minister, then why were our 20 soldiers martyred," Sonia Gandhi asked. She said while the prime minister says there is no intrusion into Indian territory, "experts after seeing satellite images talk of the presence of Chinese troops in our territory confirming the intrusions".

"When and how will the Modi government take back from China our land in Ladakh? Is our territorial integrity being violated by China in Ladakh? Will the PM take the nation into confidence on the situation at the border?" Gandhi asked. She said the government should give full support and strength to the Army, and asserted that "this will be true patriotism". In his video message, Rahul Gandhi said if the prime minister says no Indian territory has been occupied by China, while satellite images show otherwise, then China stands to benefit from his statement.

As part of the Congress' 'Speak Up For Our Jawans' campaign in honour of the 20 Indian Army personnel killed in a face-off with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15, Gandhi said the PM had stated that not even an inch of Indian territory has been taken by anyone and there has been no intrusion, but satellite images and experts say China has occupied Indian territory at three points in eastern Ladakh. Noting that the entire country is standing behind the prime minister, the former Congress chief said, "We have to together fight China and throw them out". "Prime Minister ji, speak up and do not be scared. You will have to tell the truth to the country. Don't be scared to say that "yes, China has taken our land and we are going to act against them. The whole country is with you," he said.

Rahul Gandhi asked the government to explain who had sent Indian soldiers without weapons to the border. Former defence minister A K Antony urged the government to use all possible resources including political, diplomatic and military to restore the status quo ante along the India-China border in Ladakh.

He accused China of "cheating and betrayal when it killed our soldiers in Galwan Valley by not adhering to agreements signed by it". The entire country demands that China must vacate the entire Galwan valley, Pangong Tso and go back to original areas, Antony said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also put out a video on social media saying the country wants to know the truth as the sacrifice of the brave soldiers would not be allowed to go in vain. "When the prime minister was meeting Chinese leaders, what kind of compromises were made? What talks were held that gave China the courage to capture our land? The country wants to know why were our soldiers sent to face Chinese troops unarmed?" she posed. "The land where our soldiers were martyred belongs to Mother India and we would not allow it to be handed over to China. The country wants to know who allowed China to enter our land. The entire country is asking this and the prime minister would have to answer," she said. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the 'Speak Up For Jawans' campaign has reached over two crore people and lakhs posted their videos demanding answers from the government on Chinese incursion.

"This campaign has become a people's movement. The onus lies on the Modi government to hear the voice of the nation and act," he said. In a statement, Surjewala said the entire country joined in unison to observe 'Shaheedon ko Salam Divas' and pay homage to the 20 brave Army personnel "who attained martyrdom in Galwan Valley and also to express India's solidarity with our armed forces".

"How dare the Chinese forces occupy our land? How and when will the Modi Government ensure that our land is restored back to us? How does the Modi Government propose to repulse the Chinese transgressions," he asked. Surjewala said people have also asked what action was the Narendra Modi government taking on the "brazen Chinese occupation and ongoing construction of bunkers". "Why is the government not taking note of the brazen Chinese transgressions in the Depsang Plains up to Y-junction, 18 kilometres inside the Lake," the Congress' chief spokesperson asked.

"How does the Government propose to protect national security and India's territorial integrity? Why is the prime minister giving contradictory statements undermining the valour of our armed force," he sought to know.