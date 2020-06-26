Two arrested for illegally possessing leopard skin in Uttarakhand's Champawat
Two smugglers were arrested on Friday for allegedly possessing two leopard skins in Uttarakhand's Champawat district.ANI | Champawat (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 26-06-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 22:13 IST
Two smugglers were arrested on Friday for allegedly possessing two leopard skins in Uttarakhand's Champawat district.
According to the police, Special Operations Group and district police have arrested two smugglers for illegally possessing the skin of two leopards.Lokeshwar Singh, Champawat SP said, "Two residents of Khatima town of Udham Singh Nagar district were carrying the skin of two leopards. Police arrested the smugglers in Lohaghat."
Further investigation underway. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- Champawat
- Udham Singh Nagar
- Khatima
ALSO READ
COVID-19 crisis: Uttarakhand govt puts brakes on fresh recruitments, no increment for employees
Uttarakhand reports 37 new COVID-19 cases, total count of cases goes up to 1,692
Uttarakhand: Rajnath to address virtual rally on Jun 15
Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally mounts to 1,655 with 93 new cases
Uttarakhand CM pays tributes to India Army subedar for his sacrifice in line of duty