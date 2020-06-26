Left Menu
Himachal Cong leader arrested on sedition charges

Former Congress MLA Neeraj Bharti was arrested on Friday for allegedly posting "anti-national and objectionable materials" on the social media regarding the Sino-India standoff in Ladakh's Galwan valley, Himachal Pradesh police spokesperson Khushhal Sharma said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-06-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 22:56 IST
Former Congress MLA Neeraj Bharti was arrested on Friday for allegedly posting "anti-national and objectionable materials" on the social media regarding the Sino-India standoff in Ladakh's Galwan valley, Himachal Pradesh police spokesperson Khushhal Sharma said. The former legislator from Jawali in Kangra district was arrested in connection with an FIR registered against him under IPC sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) at the Crime Branch police station, CID Shimla on June 20, he added.

Bharti, a former chief parliamentary secretary (CPS), was summoned to the police station for questioning, Sharma said, adding that he was quizzed for three days from June 24 to 26 on various aspects relating to the case. Subsequently, he was arrested in the case for investigation purposes and will be produced before the chief judicial magistrate's (CJM) court on Saturday, the police spokesperson said.

The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint from lawyer Narendra Guleria. In his complaint to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state police, Guleria alleged that messages posted by Bharti on the social media were an attempt to spread hatred and disrespect the government.

Two years ago, the Congress leader was booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks on Facebook against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pratibha Bali, a police official in Shimla said..

