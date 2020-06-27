Rahul targets govt, PM for having no plan to defeat virus, as COVID cases surge past 5-lakh mark
With India's COVID-19 cases crossing the five lakh-mark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the government has no plan to defeat the pandemic and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surrendered as he refuses to fight coronavirus. The Government Of India has no plan to defeat it," Gandhi tweeted. Training his guns on Modi, he said, "PM is silent.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 11:00 IST
With India's COVID-19 cases crossing the five lakh-mark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the government has no plan to defeat the pandemic and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surrendered as he refuses to fight coronavirus. "Covid19 is spreading rapidly into new parts of the country. The Government Of India has no plan to defeat it," Gandhi tweeted.
Training his guns on Modi, he said, "PM is silent. He has surrendered and is refusing to fight the pandemic." He also tagged a report that claimed the government had "retreated" as no meeting of the ICMR panel or the Group of Ministers had taken place and neither had the Health Ministry held its briefings on the pandemic. India's COVID-19 tally raced past five lakh on Saturday with the highest single-day surge of 18,552 cases, while the death toll climbed to 15,685, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The virus caseload zoomed to 5,08,953, while 384 fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- India
- Covid
- Health Ministry
- Government Of India
- ICMR
ALSO READ
Goa reports 30 more cases of COVID-19
Mainland China reports 7 new confirmed, 1 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases
Death toll From COVID-19 in Brazil rises by 1,239 to 40,919 people - Health Ministry
Report says UK BAME groups must get targeted health advice in 2nd COVID-19 wave- Sky
COVID-19 in Africa: WHO urges constant vigilance as cases top 200,000