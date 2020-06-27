Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM should condemn China publicly for incursions, take "strong, quick action": Cong

The Congress on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly condemn China for its "brazen incursions" into Indian territory and urged the government to take "strong and quick action" to resolve the Line of Actual Control (LAC) issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 15:15 IST
PM should condemn China publicly for incursions, take "strong, quick action": Cong

The Congress on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly condemn China for its "brazen incursions" into Indian territory and urged the government to take "strong and quick action" to resolve the Line of Actual Control (LAC) issue. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said at a virtual press conference that the prime minister should address the nation and promise that anyone capturing Indian territory would be pushed back.

He said the entire nation and the entire opposition would stand behind him and his promise. Alleging that the last six years have seen the biggest diplomatic failure under the Modi government, the former Union minister said "some quick action" should be taken to resolve the LAC issue with China. "Some quick action is required," he said seeking early resolution of the border dispute with China, while noting that diplomacy and economic blockade with China would not work. "Yes, the action should be strong (against China). The quality, nature and the timing of that action has to be decided by the government," he said when asked what "quick action" he was asking for. Sibal said it was for the government to decide and not the opposition.

The Congress leader alleged that China has erected tents and structures near PP-14 in Galwan Valley, the place where 20 Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives. He added that satellite imagery also reflects construction of new black top roads by Chinese forces on the Galwan riverbed, erection of large numbers of military tents and presence of bulldozers and other heavy equipment. "What is our government doing about it? The PM must clear the air and condemn these brazen Chinese incursions," he said.

Asking why the prime minister does not openly and publicly condemn the "brazen acts of infiltrations, incursions and occupation" of Indian territory by China, he said, "I want the PM to publicly condemn China. We will support the prime minister." Sibal said the situation is such that the PM's statement that nobody intruded into India is being used by the Chinese globally. "We want the prime minister to address the nation and promise that if anyone has captured Indian territory, we will push them back. If you say so, the public and the entire opposition will stand behind you and your promise," he said.

There has been a standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the eastern Ladakh area for over a month and a bloody clash took place between them on the night of June 15 in the Galwan Valley, resulting in the death of 20 Indian soldiers..

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

8 states contributed 85pc COVID-19 caseload, 87pc deaths: Health Ministry

Eight states, including Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, contributed 85.5 per cent of the active COVID-19 caseload and 87 per cent of the total deaths due to the disease in India, according to the Union Health Ministry. The ministry said ...

24 SP leaders booked for defying social distancing norms during protest: Police

Twenty-four Samajwadi Party leaders, including its district unit president, were booked for allegedly defying social distancing norms while protesting against the fuel price hike, police said on SaturdayThe party leaders had staged a demons...

Will only publicity provide employment? Priyanka Gandhi asks UP govt

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government saying that only publicity will not provide emp...

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks

Leaders of Sudan, Ethiopia, and Egypt said they were hopeful that the African Union could help them broker a deal to end a decade-long dispute over water supplies within two or three weeks.Ethiopia, which is building the Grand Ethiopian Ren...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020