15 persons stuck at Wagah border brought back to MP

15 persons stuck at Wagah border brought back to MPPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-06-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 22:41 IST
The Madhya Pradesh governmentfacilitated the return of 15 residents of the state who werestuck in Pakistan in the aftermath of coronavirus outbreak,a senior official said on Saturday
Nine of them are from Indore and six are from Bhopal,Additional Chief Secretary ICP Keshari said
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had instructedofficials to send vehicles after learning that these peoplewere stranded at Wagah-Attari border, he said.
