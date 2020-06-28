Maharashtra: Man commits suicide after killing his three children

A man allegedly committed suicide after killing his three children in Nalasopara of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday, police said.

According to the information received from the spokesperson of Palghar Police, the man identified as Kailash Viju Parmar (35) killed his 12-year-old son and two daughters -- one aged 8 years and the other aged 5.

"Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. It is difficult to tell what is the reason behind the incident. The police have started investigating the case," police said. (ANI)