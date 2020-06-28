Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Narendra Modi urges use of eco-friendly idols during Ganesh Chaturthi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a clarion call to citizens to use eco-friendly idols during Ganesh Chaturthi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 13:07 IST
PM Narendra Modi urges use of eco-friendly idols during Ganesh Chaturthi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a clarion call to citizens to use eco-friendly idols during Ganesh Chaturthi. "Preparations would have begun for Ganesh Chaturthi. Can we try this time to make eco-friendly Ganesh idols and worship them? Can we forgo the worship of such idols, which, after being immersed in rivers or ponds, become a hazard for the water and the living organisms in it? I firmly believe that you will respond to my call," the Prime Minister said in his monthly address to the nation on 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme.

He also requested people for promoting rainwater harvesting during the rainy season. "Monsoon has now reached large parts of the country and meteorologists are very enthusiastic about the rains and are full of hope. If the rains are bountiful, our farmers will reap a bumper harvest and the environment will also be green. In the rainy season, nature also rejuvenates itself. As human beings exploit natural resources, nature in a way, during rains, replenishes and restocks them," the Prime Minister said.

"But, this refilling is possible only if we support our mother earth and carry out our responsibilities. A little effort by us helps nature and the environment quite significantly. Many of our countrymen are putting extraordinary efforts in this endeavour," he said. The Prime Minister narrated the story of octagenarian Kamegowda from Karnataka's Mandavali and said he takes out his animals for grazing but at the same time he has taken it upon himself to build new ponds in his area.

"He wants to overcome the problem of water scarcity in his area; therefore, in the work of water conservation, he is engaged in the work of constructing small ponds. You will be surprised that an octagenarian like Kamegowdaji, till now, has dug 16 ponds, through his hard work and the sweat of his brow. It is possible that the ponds he has constructed may not be very big but then his efforts are huge. Today, the entire area has got a new lease of life on account of these ponds," the Prime Minister said. He said that the district administration and the local residents in Vadodara together organized an interesting campaign in which rainwater harvesting has been initiated in one thousand schools.

"Consequently, it is estimated that, on average, about 100 million litres of water is being conserved annually," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Penalise players found guilty of racism like dopers and match-fixers: Holder

West Indies skipper Jason Holder has called for strict action against players found guilty of making racist comments, saying they should be penalized just like dope offenders and match-fixers. I dont think the penalty for doping or corrupti...

Wearing face masks, French voters return to delayed municipal elections

Voters in France donned face masks to cast their ballots on Sunday in a delayed second round of country-wide municipal elections, a mid-term test for President Emmanuel Macron and his ruling party which could fail to win a single big city. ...

Global Citizen's Virtual Concert raised $ 7 billion to fight COVID-19 & help poor around the globe

A summit that included a star-studded virtual concert hosted by Dwayne Johnson has raised nearly USD 7 billion in cash and loan guarantees to assist the poor around the globe whose lives have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Global...

India's first lichen garden comes up in Uttarakhand's Munsiyari

The countrys first lichen garden has been developed in Munsiyari, a picturesque hill station in Uttarakhands Kumaun region, by the research wing of the states forest department. Surrounded by snowcapped peaks, Munsyari was chosen as the sit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020