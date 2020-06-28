Left Menu
Mumbai, June 28 (PTI) Top stories from the western

BOM4 MH-VIRUS-PRISONERS Maha: 50 prisoners of Akola jail test coronavirus positive Akola: Fifty prisoners of the Akola district jail and 28 other people here in Maharashtra tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, health authorities said. . BES4 GJ-VIRUS-EX-CM Former Gujarat CM tests positive for coronavirus Ahmedabad: A former chief minister of Gujarat has tested positive for coronavirus, his aide said on Sunday.

Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM1 MP-MONSOON-RAIN 88 pc excess rainfall in MP this month: IMD Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has received 88 per cent excess rainfall in June so far as compared to the normal average due to the early onset of monsoon and conducive atmospheric systems, an IMD official said on Sunday. .

BOM2 MH-VIRUS-SALONS Mission Begin Again: Salons reopen in Mumbai after 3 months Mumbai: With the further easing of coronavirus-induced curbs in Maharashtra, some salons opened in Mumbai on Sunday after a gap of three months while many remained closed due to lack of manpower. . BOM3 MH-VIRUS-MOVEMENT-POLICE Don't move out beyond 2 km of home: Cops urge Mumbai residents Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Sunday urged the city residents not to move beyond two-km radius of their homes for the purpose of exercise or visiting shops and salons, in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus. .

BOM4 MH-VIRUS-PRISONERS Maha: 50 prisoners of Akola jail test coronavirus positive Akola: Fifty prisoners of the Akola district jail and 28 other people here in Maharashtra tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, health authorities said. . BOM5 MP-VIJAYVARGIYA-CONG Cong slams Vijayvargiya on 'dial cops to help workers' remarks Bhopal: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's alleged remarks that he entertains party workers' requests to secure their release from police custody have triggered a row. .

BES4 GJ-VIRUS-EX-CM Former Gujarat CM tests positive for coronavirus Ahmedabad: A former chief minister of Gujarat has tested positive for coronavirus, his aide said on Sunday. . BES8 MH-VIRUS-UDDHAV 'Chase the Virus' campaign to be extended across Maha: Uddhav Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the 'Chase the Virus' initiative that received good results in worst-hit Mumbai will now be expanded to other parts of the state to combat the coronavirus outbreak. .

BES10 GJ-VIRUS-HOSPITAL-FLOODED Basement COVID facility in Surat floods, Cong attacks Guj govt Surat: The basement of a civic hospital in Gujarat's Surat being used as a COVID-19 facility was flooded after water from an underground tank overflowed causing hardships to 65 patients, an official said on Sunday. . BES11 MP-VIRUS-INDORE-OFFICES Indore: Govt offices now allowed to operate with full strength Indore: The Indore district administration has allowed the government offices to function with 100 per cent employee strength from Monday, as part of further easing of the coronavirus-induced restrictions..

