Decision to be taken whether lockdown should be re-imposed in GHMC limits: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has said that a decision will be taken on the proposals whether lockdown should be re-imposed in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits for a few days.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-06-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 18:28 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has said that a decision will be taken on the proposals whether lockdown should be re-imposed in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits for a few days. He has decided to finalise the strategy to contain the spread of coronavirus in the GHMC jurisdiction in the next three to four days.

"Medical and Health departments made proposals that the re-imposition of lockdown in Hyderabad is good. But re-imposition of lockdown will be a very major decision. Government machinery and people should be made ready for this," an official release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO) quoted Chief Minister Rao as saying. "Let us examine the situation keenly for two to three days. If need be, Cabinet will be convened to discuss proposals for the lockdown, alternatives and other related issues and a decision will be taken," he added.

This comes after a high-level review meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan here on Sunday on containment of COVID-19 and treatment available for the patients, strategy to be implemented in future and other related issues. Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, and doctors participated in the meeting. "When compared to the national average, the death rate in Telangana State is less. There is no need for fear. Necessary treatment is given to positive patients. We have kept thousands of beds ready in both government and private hospitals and colleges. Patients who are in critical conditions are treated in hospitals. Asymptomatic patients are given treatment at their homes," Health Minister Rajender said.

Rajender said that several medical and health officials and medical experts are asking for another 15-day lockdown under the GHMC limits. As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 13,436 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Telangana including 8,265 active cases, 4,928 cured/discharged/migrated and 243 deaths. (ANI)

