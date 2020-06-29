Octogenarian shepherd from Karnataka applauded by PM Modi in Mann ki Baat
Kame Gowda, an octogenarian shepherd from Mandya's Dasanadoddi, who has dug 16 ponds so far in his area to curb water crisis, was applauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mann ki Baat radio address on Sunday.
He said, "The Prime Minister is using all his knowledge to save people from COVID-19 and he remembered me. It is the greatest joy of my life."
Kame Gowda is also known as Kere (lake) Gowda for his contribution to resolving the water crisis. (ANI)
