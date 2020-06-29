Left Menu
DPCC members detained while protesting against hike in fuel prices

Members of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) were detained by the police on Monday while they were protesting near IP College against the repeated hike in fuel prices.

DPCC members being detained by police on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Members of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) were detained by the police on Monday while they were protesting near IP College against the repeated hike in fuel prices. "The public is not going to tolerate police behaviour. I would like to tell the Home Minister and PM Narendra Modi that they can file as many FIRs as they want but Congress workers will continue raising their voice for the public. Police took away Subhash Chopra ji along with other workers," said Anil Chaudhary, DPCC President.

"People do not have money and employment today, at such time Central government is imposing a burden on the pockets of people. Crude oil prices are cheaper in the international market. Despite this petrol and diesel prices are being increased continuously," he added. Meanwhile, Congress workers on Monday rode bicycles, bullock carts and horse carts to protest against the increase in fuel prices in Bihar's Patna.

In Karnataka, Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah rode a bicycle, from his residence to reach Minsk Square, to participate in the party's protest against the hike in fuel prices. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged people to join the "Speak Up Against Fuel Hike" campaign.

The price of petrol on Monday increased to Rs 80.43 (a hike of 5 paise) and that of diesel increased to Rs 80.53 (a hike of 13 paise) in Delhi. Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

The Congress has termed the increase in the price of petrol and diesel as "unjust" and "thoughtless", and urged the Central government to roll back the increase with immediate effect and pass on the benefit of low oil prices directly to the people. (ANI)

