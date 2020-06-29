Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Closure of MP schools extended till July 31

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 21:28 IST
COVID-19: Closure of MP schools extended till July 31

The Madhya Pradesh government onMonday issued an order extending closure of all schools in thestate till July 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak

The order, issued by Madhya Pradesh School EducationDepartment, however, said schools can continue to have onlineclasses

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said hisgovernment will take a decision on resumption of schools afterreviewing the outbreak situation on July 31.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's COVID tally crosses 85,000 with 2,084 fresh cases; death toll now 2,680

Delhi recorded 2,084 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday taking the infection tally in the city to over 85,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,680, authorities said. The number of containment zones in the city also jumped ...

Covid-19 has changed human lives, but we must not stand still, says Kazakh President Tokayev

Distancing himself from the notion that the world has lost the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and the governments across borders have lost control over the situation, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed indeed the situation...

HC appreciates TN govt's decision to hand over probe into death of father&son to CBI

The Madras High Court on Monday appreciated the Tamil Nadu governments decision to transfer the probe into the death of a father-son duo, alleged victims of police torture, to the CBI, in an indication that it could give its nod for the pre...

Meghalaya announces extension of night curfew till July 6

The Meghalaya government on Monday announced the extension of night curfew till July 6 across the state and total lockdown in areas bordering Guwahati in Assam to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials said. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020