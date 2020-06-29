COVID-19: Closure of MP schools extended till July 31

COVID-19: Closure of MP schools extended till July 31PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 21:28 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government onMonday issued an order extending closure of all schools in thestate till July 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak
The order, issued by Madhya Pradesh School EducationDepartment, however, said schools can continue to have onlineclasses
Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said hisgovernment will take a decision on resumption of schools afterreviewing the outbreak situation on July 31.
