Thunderstorm, rain likely in Delhi, NCR: IMD
The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted thunderstorm with rain in parts of Delhi and NCR.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 07:13 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 07:13 IST
"Thunderstorm with rain would occur over few places of Southwest, South Delhi, Jhajjar (Haryana), Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," IMD said in weather update issued at 5.23 am.
Earlier, IMD had predicted 'generally cloudy sky with light rain' in the city on June 29. (ANI)
