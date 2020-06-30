Over one crore people benefitted from 'Shiv Bhojan Thali' scheme: Uddhav Thackeray

Over one crore people have benefitted from Maharashtra government's 'Shiv Bhojan Thali' scheme initiated to serve meals to the poor at Rs 10 per plate, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday. The cost of the serving was reduced by the state government to Rs 5 per plate after the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed.

According to the Chief Minister, there are 848 'Shiv Bhojan' active centres across the state. Maharashtra government's ambitious project 'Shiv Bhojan Thali' completed over one crore servings since it's inception on January 26, 2020, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement. (ANI)