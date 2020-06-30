Why PM silent on Chinese forces entering Indian area: Digvijay

Senior Congress leaderDigvijay Singh has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's"silence" on the Chinese forces entering Indian territory inLadakh

Demanding a clarification from the PM on the issue,Singh said on Monday night that even defence minister andexternal affairs minister had said that the Chinese forces hadentered Indian territory

"Army officials are also confirming that such anincident had occurred. 20 persons (soldiers) were martyred (inGalwan Valley). Ten Army personnel, including officials, werearrested and later released, but the PM is saying nothing hadhappened. Then who is speaking the truth?" Singh asked whiletalking to PTI.