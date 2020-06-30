Left Menu
Naroda Patiya riots convict attacked, refuses to file plaint

A 52-year-old man convicted by the Gujarat High Court in the 2002 Naroda Patiya riots case and currently out on bail was allegedly attacked by two assailants outside his house here, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-06-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 16:57 IST
A 52-year-old man convicted by the Gujarat High Court in the 2002 Naroda Patiya riots case and currently out on bail was allegedly attacked by two assailants outside his house here, police said on Tuesday. Despite the attack on late Monday night, the victim, Umesh Bharwad, a resident of Krushnanagar, has refused to file any complaint or give statement to the police, said Assistant Commissioner of Police, 'F' division, JK Zala.

Bharwad, who suffered minor injuries, received treatment at civil hospital here, he said. "When the local police approached Bharwad in the morning at the hospital, he refused to give a complaint or statement about the attack. Thus, no FIR has been lodged in this regard," said Zala.

Local residents told reporters that as soon as Bharwad reached home on his motorbike, two men came on a scooter and started hitting him with a rod and a sharp weapon. The duo then fled the spot immediately. In CCTV footage of the incident, Bharwad is seen trying to escape the sudden attack outside his house.

In June 2018, the High Court convicted Bharwad and two others in the 2002 Naroda Patiya riots case and sentenced them to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for offences such as stone pelting and arson. Sixteen others were also convicted by the court at that time in the case.

Sources revealed that Bharwad was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court on medical grounds..

