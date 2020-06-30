Girl raped in J-K's Rajouri district

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a man in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district and he has been arrested, police said on Tuesday. The FIR was registered after police received a complaint of sexual assault on Monday night.

The man, whose name has been withheld, was arrested early Tuesday morning, within 12 hours of the case being registered, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Chandam Kholi said. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, the officer said.