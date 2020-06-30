Revenue inspector arrested for accepting bribe in UP

A revenue inspector was arrested by a team of the Anti-Corruption Organisation in Aonla tehsil here on Tuesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, a senior official said. Superintendent of Police (Anti-Corruption Organisation) Rajiv Mehrotra said one Jagannath, a resident of Kidaina village in Aonla tehsil, had complained that some "influential people" had allegedly grabbed his plot, and in order to free it, he sought help from the tehsil administration, but no action was taken.

He then contacted revenue inspector Mohammed Iftekar, who demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000, of which Rs 5,000 was to be paid as an advance. Jagannath paid the advance amount. "Of the remaining Rs 15,000, which was to be given (to Iftekar), as soon as Jagannath gave Rs 10,000 to the revenue inspector, Iftekar was caught accepting bribe red-handed. He has been arrested, and a case has been registered against him," the SP said.