Man beaten for refusing to sell ganja in Kota

A 21-year-old man was brutally thrashed by five people for refusing to sell ganja in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said on Tuesday. A video of the incident showing the victim, identified as Rahul Mahavar, being thrashed in a house in Talwandi area was also circulated on social media, they said.

The incident occurred on Saturday night and the victim lodged a report against five people in Dadabari police station on Monday, an official said. He said police arrested two men, identified as Ronak Singh and Aakash Gurjar, and apprehended as many minors on Tuesday. One of the suspects, Ballu, is yet to be arrested, the official said.

Mahavar told police that Ballu, Ronak Singh, Aakash Gurjar and two minors came to his house on Saturday morning and asked him to sell ganja for them and when he refused they thrashed him brutally, said Dadabari Circle Inspector Tarachand. The victim alleged that the five again reached his house in the evening and forcibly took him to Singh's house in Talwandi, where they again beat him with a leather belt, filmed the act and posted the video on social media, the CI said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of abduction, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered, Trachand said.

The two minors allegedly involved in the case were produced before a juvenile justice board that sent them to a shelter home, while Singh and Gurjar will be produced before a court on Wednesday, the CI said..