One terrorist killed, infiltration bid foiled by security forces in J-K's Rajouri
An infiltration bid by terrorists has been foiled in the Keri area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on early Wednesday morning. One terrorist has been killed, sources said.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-07-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 11:25 IST
Terrorists opened fire after coming 400 meters inside the Indian side of Line of Control (LoC). The infiltration bid was foiled at 5:55 am, the sources added.
One AK-47 and magazines have been recovered.