Two killed in boiler explosion in TN

Two men were killed, a number ofworkers feared trapped and 16 others injured here onWednesday, when a boiler exploded at the NLC India's thermalplant, an official said

The mishap occured at the fifth unit of the thermalpower station-II (210 MW x 7) when workers were in the processof resuming operations this morning

"Two men died on the spot. Some workers are fearedtrapped and 16 others have sustained injuries," the officialtold PTI adding the injured have been rushed to a hospitalin Chennai.