Elephant damaged trees, solar panel at BJP leader's residence in Chattisgarh's Jashpur

An elephant damaged trees and a solar panel at Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gomati Sai's residence on Tuesday. Jadhav Shrikrishna Divisional Forest Officer said, "An elephant destroyed a banana and a mango tree along with a solar panel. After causing the damage, the elephant returned to the forest. A procedure for compensation is on."

With regard to protection against elephant attacks, the divisional forest officer said that people have been made aware of the do's and don'ts when an elephant enters the district. "The rural areas have been informed about the movement in the district so that the people are alert in the areas where elephants may arrive," he added. (ANI)