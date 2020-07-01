GST collections in June at Rs 90,917 crore

Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection in June stood at Rs 90,917 crore, up from Rs 62,009 crore mopped up in May and Rs 32,294 crore in April on Wednesday. "The gross GST revenue collected in the month of June 2020 is Rs 90,917 crore, of which CGST is Rs 18,980 crore, State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) is Rs 23,970 crore, Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) is Rs 40,302 crore (including Rs 15,709 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 7,665 crore," an official statement from the Finance Ministry said.

"The government has settled Rs 13,325 crore to Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) and Rs 11,117 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by the Central government and the state governments after regular settlement in the month of June 2020 is Rs 32,305 crore for CGST and Rs 35,087 crore for the SGST," the statement added. According to the statement, the revenues for the month are 91 percent of the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from import of goods were 71 percent and the revenues from the domestic transactions (including import of services) were 97 percent of the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The government had allowed a relaxed time schedule for the filing of Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns. Returns of the month of April, March as well as February got filed during June 2020.