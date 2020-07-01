PM greets on Ashadi Ekadashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings on Ashadi Ekadashi, praying for a happy and healthy world. May Vitthal's blessings be upon you to keep your world happy and healthy," he said in a series of tweets in Marathi. The prime minister said Ashadi Ekadashi is a day to commemorate the "Warkari" tradition.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 15:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings on Ashadi Ekadashi, praying for a happy and healthy world. "May Lord Vitthal's blessings bring good health and prosperity to the poor and deprived. May Vitthal's blessings be upon you to keep your world happy and healthy," he said in a series of tweets in Marathi.
The prime minister said Ashadi Ekadashi is a day to commemorate the "Warkari" tradition. "Salutations to Saint Dnyaneshwar, Namdev, Eknath, Ramdas, Tukaram, and many others who have always inspired us by teaching equality and social harmony," Modi said.
