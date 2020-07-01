Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thane's COVID-19 tally reaches 34,646; to have total lockdown

Thane Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma on Wednesday visited the hotspots in the city to take stock of the situation. In his order about lockdown implementation, collector Narvekar said, "The district administration has been instructed to take necessary steps as per the local conditions to control the spread of the disease.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-07-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 22:45 IST
Thane's COVID-19 tally reaches 34,646; to have total lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thane district in Maharashtra registered 1,322 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing its overall tally to 34,646, the administration said. The death toll due to the virus reached 1,094 with an addition of 30 deaths during the day, including that of 14 in Thane city, it said.

Considering the rising number of positive cases in Thane, collector Rajesh Narvekar on Wednesday night announced complete lockdown in the district between July 2 and 11. This order is applicable to all the municipal councils, nagar panchayats and rural areas in the district, while different municipal corporations in the district have issued independent orders to this effect.

A total of 366 COVID-19 cases were added in Thane city on Wednesday, taking its total to 9,138, while Kalyan is nearing 7,000 cases. The number of patients in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) areas stands at 6,823, the administration said. Of the total 1,094 deaths so far, the maximum are from Thane at 340, followed by areas in NMMC at 217, Kalyan 120 and Mira Bhayandar township at 145.

The recovery rate in the district was 51.6 per cent, while the mortality is 3.16 per cent, it said. Thane Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma on Wednesday visited the hotspots in the city to take stock of the situation.

In his order about lockdown implementation, collector Narvekar said, "The district administration has been instructed to take necessary steps as per the local conditions to control the spread of the disease. The prevalence of COVID-19 in Thane district is increasing rapidly and the number of patients is increasing day by day." "Roads, market areas and other public places are becoming increasingly congested with the introduction of various concessions as per the Mission Begin Again order. Also, there is a lot of stress on the health system, police department and district administration. Against this backdrop, lockdown restrictions need to be re-enforced," the order said.

Thane city will observe a total lockdown between July 2 and 11 to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the municipal commissioner had said in his order issued on Tuesday. Non-essential services will not operate during this period, and nor would movement of vehicles for proposes other than medical and essential travel be allowed, the order said.

Movement of all essential goods as well as perishable items will be allowed during this period, it added. In neighbouring Mira Bhayandar, the civic authorities re-imposed total lockdown, including closing of shops dealing in essential items, between July 1-10 to contain the outbreak.

NMMC commissioner A B Misal announced complete lockdown in Navi Mumbai from July 3 to 12, while Ulhasnagar civic chief Raja Dayanidhi said it will be implemented between July 2 and 12 in its areas.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

French new coronavirus deaths steady but cases rise

The number of deaths in France from the new coronavirus rose by 18 on Wednesday from the previous day to stand at 29,861, an increase in line with the last weeks daily average but new cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus rose s...

FEATURE-Who owns the street? Seattle protest zone sparks property rights debate

By Gregory Scruggs SEATTLE, July 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As Seattle authorities moved on Wednesday to dismantle the citys autonomous zone, protesters and residents are squaring off over a question that has become integral to the Blac...

Trump says he would wear a mask in close quarters -Fox Business

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has avoided being seen in public wearing a face covering, said on Wednesday he would wear a mask if he were in close quarters with other people in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.Im all fo...

More than 100 Colombian soldiers implicated in sex abuse of minors, army says

At least 118 members of the Colombian army have been investigated since 2016 for alleged involvement in sexual abuse against minors, the head of the army said on Wednesday, amid accusations of sexual violence by soldiers against young girls...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020