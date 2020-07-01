Left Menu
Manickam Tagore writes to Harsh Vardhan regarding Rapid Antigen Test in southern districts of Tamil Nadu

Congress MP B Manickam Tagore has written to Union Home Minister Harsh Vardhan regarding the need to expand Rapid Antigen Test to southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 22:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP B Manickam Tagore has written to Union Home Minister Harsh Vardhan regarding the need to expand Rapid Antigen Test to southern districts of Tamil Nadu. "I request you to take necessary actions for taking tests through Rapid Antigen Test kit covering all southern districts including Virudhunagar and to find the number of active cases at the earliest and to take prior treatment. I opine that such initiative would reduce the number of active cases and mortality in the future test," Tagore said.

"I invite your kind attention on the steps to be taken immediately to develop the process of testing for COVID-19 in southern districts of Tamil Nadu including Virudhunagar. There are more than 80,000 cases of positive found till now in the state of Tamil Nadu which has created great annoyance and panic among the people," he added. Tamil Nadu reported 3,882 new positive cases and 63 deaths today. Total number of cases in the state has increased to 94,049, including 39,856 active cases, 52,926 discharged and 1,264 deaths. (ANI)

