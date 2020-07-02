Jharkhand reports 35 more COVID-19 cases, tally at 2,525

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,525 with 35 more people testing positive on Wednesday, a government bulletin said. The state now has 579 active cases, while 1,931 people, including 47 during the day, recovered from the disease, it said.

The state's recovery rate stood at 76.48 per cent, while the mortality rate is 0.59 per cent, the bulletin added.