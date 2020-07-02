Left Menu
The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet was expanded on Thursday with induction of 28 ministers, including a dozen loyalists of BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress in March led to fall of the Kamal Nath-led regime in the state.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-07-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 12:01 IST
Madhya Pradesh cabinet expanded: 28 ministers take oath

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet was expanded on Thursday with induction of 28 ministers, including a dozen loyalists of BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress in March led to fall of the Kamal Nath-led regime in the state. Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to the new ministers at a function in the Raj Bhawan.

The event was organised by following COVID-19 protocols. Those inducted include 20 cabinet ministers and eight ministers of state. Prominent among the new ministers are BJP MLAs Yashodhara Raje Scindia and Gopal Bhargava.

Chouhan took oath as chief minister for a record fourth term on March 23 this year, after Kamal Nath resigned from the post following rebellion by 22 MLAs of the Congress. The initial "mini" expansion of the Chouhan cabinet took place on April 21 with the induction of five ministers, including two former Congress MLAs close to Scindia -- Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput.

