Unlock 2.0: Several temples reopen for devotees in Uttarakhand

As more restrictions get lifted in Unlock 2.0, several temples across Uttarakhand reopened for devotees for the first time on Wednesday after remaining closed for 99 days due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. These temples are reopening after March 25, when the first phase of lockdown was imposed.

Several devotees were seen offering prayers at Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple, situated seven kilometers from Dehradun, which attracts thousands of people from across the country every year. People have also started visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi cave situated here.

According to temple authorities, social distancing and proper hygiene and sanitization are being observed at these places to prevent the spread of the infection. (ANI)