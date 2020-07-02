Chhattisgarh: Couple killed by unidentified assailants

A 35-year-old businessman and his wife were killed by unidentified assailants at their house in Chhattisgarhs Jashpur district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night in Aasta town, located on Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand border, they said.

Shailendra Singh, who ran a general store on Aasta- Jashpur road, returned home after closing his shop and was in his vegetable garden behind the house when nearly six assailants attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, a local police official said. When he raised an alarm, his wife Sangeeta Sigh (32) came to his rescue but she also suffered critical injuries in the attack, he said.

On hearing their screams, some neighbours rushed to their house following which the assailants fled from the spot, he said. The victims were taken to Jashpur's district hospital where they were declared dead, he said.

"The motive behind the killing has not yet been established. It was not committed with an intention of robbery as nothing was reported to be missing from the house, the official said. A case has been registered in this connection and efforts are on to trace the culprits, he added.