Left Menu
Development News Edition

Public appealed to keep older people protected from contracting COVID-19

"Our collective responsibility is to give them love and care to enjoy their golden days to the fullest,” Bogopane-Zulu said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 02-07-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 16:29 IST
Public appealed to keep older people protected from contracting COVID-19
The Deputy Minister made the appeal on Tuesday during her assessment visit at Lodewyk Spies Old Age Home in Eersterus, east of Pretoria, to ensure compliance with level 3 regulations. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

As confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in South Africa, Social Development Deputy Minister, Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, has appealed to the public, particularly caregivers in residential care facilities, to keep older people safe and protected from contracting the virus.

"More than ever before, we need to do more and play our part and focus on keeping our older persons protected from COVID-19, as they are particularly vulnerable due to their advanced age, weak immune systems and other underlying health conditions.

"Our collective responsibility is to give them love and care to enjoy their golden days to the fullest," Bogopane-Zulu said.

The Deputy Minister made the appeal on Tuesday during her assessment visit at Lodewyk Spies Old Age Home in Eersterus, east of Pretoria, to ensure compliance with level 3 regulations.

Lodewyk Spies Old Age Home is registered as a 24-hour residential care facility, in terms of the Older Persons Act (Act No. 13 of 2006).

The facility is funded to the tune of R4 million by the Provincial Department of Social Development in the current financial year.

The Deputy Minister's visit formed part of the department's drive to ensure that all 418 residential care facilities for older persons countrywide comply with measures to prevent and contain the spread of Coronavirus.

To date, no positive case of COVID-19 has been reported at the facility, which currently caters for 96 older persons.

During her visit, the Deputy Minister also handed over personal protective equipment, including hand soap, soup and tea to keep older persons warm during the cold winter months.

The home's manager, Abraham Damon, said since the outbreak of COVID-19 in South Africa, all caregivers, including cleaners, professional nurses and nursing assistants, were trained on prevention and control measures, and undergo daily screening to protect older persons at the facility.

"We are doing everything possible to protect our older persons against this dreaded virus. We don't want to leave anything to chance. Our staff has been tested by the Department of Health and we are following strict health and hygiene protocols," Damon said.

Recognising the emotional toll brought about on older persons by the restrictions on visits, Damon said the centre has recently started allowing family visits under very strict conditions that comply with social distancing measures and hygiene guidelines.

The family visits are strictly monitored at all times.

Bogopane-Zulu said while it is important for older persons to keep in contact with their families for emotional support and wellbeing, their health and safety must remain a priority.

Some residential care facilities for older persons in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape have reported infections and deaths since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in South Africa.

Currently, people aged 60 and above account for 57% of all the nationally reported COVID-19 related deaths.

The Department of Health and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) is currently conducting surveillance of COVID-19 cases at residential facilities for older persons throughout the country.

As part ongoing measures to ensure that all the department's facilities comply with prevention and control measures, the Deputy Minister will on Friday visits the Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa Centre of Excellence in Soshanguve.

The facility serves as a child and youth care centre for children in need of care and also provides services to children with disabilities.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka set to shift to Lucknow, Sheila Kaul's home renovated for her: UP Cong leaders

The government order asking Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate a Delhi bungalow is set to speed up her shifting base to Lucknow, where party veteran Sheila Kauls house was renovated months back for her, according to politicians...

SLC optimistic going ahead with T20 league in August

Sri Lanka Cricket SLC is optimistic about going ahead with the Lanka Premier League LPL in August, despite the Sri Lankan government pushing back the August 1 reopening of the countrys main airport in Katunayake. Last week, Sri Lankas sport...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 5 pm NATION DEL40 PM-PUTIN Modi, Putin discuss bilateral ties, post-COVID world New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday discussed various bilater...

India's trade deficit with China reduces to USD 48.66 bn in FY20

Indias trade deficit with China fell to USD 48.66 billion in 2019-20 on account of decline in imports from the neighbouring country, according to government data. Exports to China in the last financial year stood at USD 16.6 billion, while ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020