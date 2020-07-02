TRS-affiliated union protests privatisation of coal mines

Hyderabad, July 2 (PTI): Members of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)-affiliated Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) on Thursday held protests here and across the state against the Centres decision to privatise coal mines. Former TRS MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha, also the former honorary president of TBGKS,demanded the Central government to withdraw its decision.

The former MP, who has opposed privatising Singareni Collieries,tweeted, Today across the nation, thousands of coal mine workers are on strike demanding the Central government to roll back the decision to auction coal blocks to private companies." "The TRS party-affiliated TBGKS is also on strike today. We demand that this privatisation move to be rolled back," the former MP said.

As part of their continuing protests, members of TBGKS staged day-long protests here and burned effigies and also held protests across the state, with coal mine workers demanding the Central government to revoke its decision. The privatisation move, according to TBGKS leaders, would affect Singareni coal mines, which is a public sector undertaking.

They took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by seeking to know how this move is an act of 'Atma-nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'(self-reliant India Mission). Last month on a call given by Kavitha, the TBGKS staged demonstrations at all the mines of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Telangana.