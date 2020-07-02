Left Menu
Pulwama terror attack: NIA arrests one more accused

Rather was in judicial custody since September, 2018 in another JeM-related case being probed by the premier investigation agency, the official said. He was produced by the jail authorities before a Special NIA Court in Jammu on Thursday and was sent to a seven-day custody of the agency for interrogation, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:33 IST
Pulwama terror attack: NIA arrests one more accused
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The NIA arrested one more accused on Thursday in connection with last year's Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, an official said. Mohammad Iqbal Rather (25), a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, had allegedly facilitated the movement of Muhammad Umar Farooq -- a member of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and a key conspirator in the case -- after he infiltrated into the Indian territory in the Jammu region in April, 2018, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

Farooq, along with others, had assembled the improvised explosive device (IED) used in the Pulwama attack, he added. Rather was in judicial custody since September, 2018 in another JeM-related case being probed by the premier investigation agency, the official said.

He was produced by the jail authorities before a Special NIA Court in Jammu on Thursday and was sent to a seven-day custody of the agency for interrogation, he added.

