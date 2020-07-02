5 booked under Disaster Management Act in Sikkim

Five persons have been booked in Sikkim under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for entering the Himalayan state without following the mandatory safety norms, police said on Thursday. The five person had falsely claimed to be relatives of a top bureaucrats wife at the time of entering the state and did not undergo the mandatory safety norms in place for COVID-19 while entering the state, the police said.

The top bureaucrat has denied that they are his wifes relatives. The five persons two from Haryana and three from Jharkhand have been taken into custody and put up at quarantine facility in South Sikkim and tested for coronavirus, officials said.

The South District collector Ragul K has been asked to probe into the matter and submit a report to the state government by Friday, officials added..