50 million cubic litre water released for Mumbai: Minister
"As demanded by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 50 million cubic litre water has been released from Upper Vaitarna dam to quench the thirst of Mumbaikars. "There will be no shortage of water in Mumbai as there is enough water stock in Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa dams which supply water to Mumbai," Patil tweeted..PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 16:26 IST
Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil on Friday said 50 million cubic litre water has been released from Upper Vaitarna dam for Mumbai as demanded by the BMC. Water Resources Minister Patil said there is enough stock in Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa dams, which supply water to the metropolis, and added Mumbaikars would not face any shortage.
The Upper Vaitarna dam is located in Nashik district, while Bhatsa is near Shahapur in neighbouring Thane. "As demanded by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 50 million cubic litre water has been released from Upper Vaitarna dam to quench the thirst of Mumbaikars.
"There will be no shortage of water in Mumbai as there is enough water stock in Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa dams which supply water to Mumbai," Patil tweeted..
