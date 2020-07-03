Left Menu
UP CM announces Rs 1 cr each ex-gratia to kin of policemen killed in Kanpur encounter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid floral tributes to the policemen who lost their lives in an encounter at Bikaru village in the district, at the police line, and announced Rs 1 crore each ex-gratia for their families.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, speaking to the media in Kanpur on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid floral tributes to the policemen who lost their lives in an encounter at Bikaru village in the district, at the police line, and announced Rs 1 crore each ex-gratia for their families. Conveying his condolences to the kin of the deceased, the Chief Minister said: "In Kanpur encounter, our 8 policemen lost their lives and 2 criminals died. The sacrifice of our policemen will not go in vain. People responsible for this, will not be spared."

"The government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to kin of deceased, pension and government job," Adityanath said. A total of eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of Friday.The incident took place when a police team had gone to raid history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's house. (ANI)

