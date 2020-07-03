PM Modi speaks with Assam CM over floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over the flood situation in the state and assured him of all help from the Centre. "Spoke to Assam CM Shri Sarbananda SonowalJi and reviewed the situation in the wake of flooding and landslides in parts of the state," Modi tweeted.

The flood in Assam has spread to 22 of the 33 districts, affecting over 16.03 lakh people and claiming the lives of 34. The deluge has damaged infrastructure at various places in the state. The prime minister said he assured all possible support from the Centre to help those affected.

In his tweet, Sonowal said the prime minister inquired about issues, including the floods and the COVID-19 situation. "He assured all necessary support from the Centre," the chief minister said.