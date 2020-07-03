Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi's Ladakh visit will pep up troops but PM should clarify if China took our land: Adhir

Calling China a "modern day devil", Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ladakh visit will "invigorate" the armed forces but demanded that the government acknowledge Chinese intrusion into Indian territory.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-07-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 20:46 IST
Modi's Ladakh visit will pep up troops but PM should clarify if China took our land: Adhir
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Calling China a "modern day devil", Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ladakh visit will "invigorate" the armed forces but demanded that the government acknowledge Chinese intrusion into Indian territory. The Bengal Congress leader said the Modi government should not be in "denial" over the incursion by the Chinese military into Indian territory.

Sending a strong message to China, Modi on Friday said the era of expansionism is over and that India's enemies have seen the "fire and fury" of its armed forces. His assertion came during his surprise visit to Ladakh region amid the tense border standoff between the militaries of the two countries in the frozen heights of the cold desert. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in armed combat in the Galwan Valley during the violent face-off last month on the normally peaceful border. There were military casualties on the Chinese side as well.

"Sh@narendramodi Ji your surprise visit to Leh will certainly invigorate our army-men in Ladakh, now you will also appreciate the largescale Chinese intrusions in our side of LOAC unlike all-party meeting's statement," Chowdhury said in a tweet. "Chinese are the modern devils; they should be evicted lock stock and barrel from the strategic/tactical heights occupied after the transgression. No amount of homilies /'Probachan' by you will inspire them to dismount from those heights," he wrote on Twitter.

"Just kick them out, till then India will not take rest@narendramodi," he said in a series of tweets. Later, while speaking to reporters in Kolkata, the five-time Congress MP from Murshidabad district, said the prime minister should accept that there has been large-scale intrusion by the Chinese army into Indian territory.

"Every day we are seeing satellite images of Chinese army occupying our territory. I think the prime minister should accept that there has been large-scale intrusion by the Chinese army," he told reporters.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

MLB cancels All-Star Game for first time since 1945 MLB

Dodger Stadiums 40-year wait to host the All-Star Game is going to last even longer. The game scheduled for July 14 was canceled Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Dodger Stadium was awarded the 2022 Midsummer Classic. The 2021...

ISRO's MOM captures image of the biggest moon of Mars

The Mars Colour Camera MCC onboard ISROs Mars Orbiter Mission has captured the image of Phobos, the closest and biggest moon of Mars. The image was taken on July 1 when MOM was about 7,200 km from Mars and 4,200 km from Phobos.Spatial resol...

Iran will not disclose cause of mysterious nuclear site fire

An online video and messages purportedly claiming responsibility for a fire that analysts say damaged a centrifuge assembly plant at Irans underground Natanz nuclear site deepened the mystery Friday around the incident even as Tehran insis...

Border not right place to make policy pronouncements: Salman Khurshid on PM Modi's Ladakh visit

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modis surprise visit to Ladakh on Friday, Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that border is not the right place for making large policy pronouncements. Speaking to ANI, Khursid said, If you go ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020