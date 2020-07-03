Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal govt finds 34,000 complaints of cyclone compensation irregularities true: Official

The administration has decided to transfer a compensation amount of Rs 20,000 to the bank accounts of each of those 34,000 people who did not get the financial relief though their houses were damaged in the cyclone, he said. Steps have been taken against panchayat functionaries and Block Development Officers (BDOs) on the charge of being involved in the irregularities, the senior government official told PTI.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:50 IST
Bengal govt finds 34,000 complaints of cyclone compensation irregularities true: Official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The West Bengal government has received around 40,000 complaints alleging irregularities in the distribution of financial relief to the people affected by Cyclone Amphan and found that nearly 34,000 of them are genuine, an official said on Friday. The administration has decided to transfer a compensation amount of Rs 20,000 to the bank accounts of each of those 34,000 people who did not get the financial relief though their houses were damaged in the cyclone, he said.

Steps have been taken against panchayat functionaries and Block Development Officers (BDOs) on the charge of being involved in the irregularities, the senior government official told PTI. "It has been decided that once the name of these cyclone-affected people and details of their bank accounts are received after verification, the allocated fund of Rs 20,000 will be transferred to their accounts. There are around 34,000 genuine complaints from districts where the cyclone had caused severe damage," the IAS officer said. The state government has already frozen the bank accounts of several people in Nadia district who have received a similar amount of money as compensation though their houses were not damaged by the cyclone. "Magistrates in other cyclone-affected districts have been asked to freeze bank accounts of those who have received the money wrongfully. These accounts will remain non-functional till the account holders return the money to the government," the official said. Five BDOs have also been show-caused by the government in this connection. There are mistakes on part of the block level officials, but we cannot rule out the pressure they had faced from the local leaders in preparing the lists, the official said. The maximum number of complaints regarding irregularities in distribution of the compensation has been received from Purba Medinipore district, official sources said.

Similar complaints were received from North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia and Howrah districts, they said. The state government has released a total amount of Rs 6,800 crore as compensation for those whose houses were damaged by Cyclone Amphan.

More than 10 lakh people have received Rs 20,000 each to repair their houses but there have been complaints that many people whose houses were not damaged also got the money. Opposition parties have alleged that relatives and friends of ruling Trinamool Congress leaders in the districts have received government money to repair their houses which were not damaged by the cyclone. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has promised strict action against those involved in the irregularities in the distribution of compensation to the cyclone-affected people.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh: Two boys rape minor girl on pretext of COVID-19 cure, one held

A minor boy has been arrested and the search for another is underway for allegedly raping a minor girl here in a village under Marwahi police station area, police said on Friday. Pratibha Pandey, Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP, said...

Aid ship declares emergency after 6 migrants attempt suicide

A sea rescue charity said Friday that its ship carrying rescued migrants declared an onboard state of emergency in the Mediterranean Sea after six migrants tried to kill themselves and the distress of others that no country would let them o...

Putin mocks U.S. embassy for flying rainbow flag

President Vladimir Putin on Friday mocked the U.S. embassy in Moscow for flying a rainbow flag to celebrate LGBT rights, suggesting it reflected the sexual orientation of its staff. His comments followed a nationwide vote on constitutional ...

Brazil set to pass 1.5 million coronavirus cases, cities reopen anyway

Brazil was set to pass 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, as the virus continues to ravage Latin Americas largest country even as cities reopen bars, restaurants and gyms sparking fears infections will keep rising. Brazil ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020