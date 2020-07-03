J-K reports 170 new coronavirus cases
A total of 170 new coronavirus cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in last 24 hours and the total number of cases in the Union Territory stands at 8,019.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 23:29 IST
A total of 170 new coronavirus cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in last 24 hours and the total number of cases in the Union Territory stands at 8,019. According to an official bulletin, 42 cases were reported from Jammu while 128 from Kashmir.
It said that 5,075 people have recovered and 119 people succumbed to the disease. A total of 3,85,501 samples has been tested in the Union Territory.
India reported the highest ever single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The country's coronavirus case count has risen to 6,25,544. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- JK
- Union Territory
- India
ALSO READ
3 Punjab residents held with over 32 kg poppy straw in Jammu
Protesters block Jammu-Pathankot highway demanding judicial probe into death of 2 relatives of COVID-19 victim
Pak drone loaded with automatic rifle, grenades shot down by BSF along IB in Jammu
Jammu, Srinagar airports receive 20 domestic flights with 2,290 passengers today
BJP demands judicial probe into death of two kin of COVID-19 victim in Jammu