Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K reports 170 new coronavirus cases

A total of 170 new coronavirus cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in last 24 hours and the total number of cases in the Union Territory stands at 8,019.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 23:29 IST
J-K reports 170 new coronavirus cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 170 new coronavirus cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in last 24 hours and the total number of cases in the Union Territory stands at 8,019. According to an official bulletin, 42 cases were reported from Jammu while 128 from Kashmir.

It said that 5,075 people have recovered and 119 people succumbed to the disease. A total of 3,85,501 samples has been tested in the Union Territory.

India reported the highest ever single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The country's coronavirus case count has risen to 6,25,544. (ANI)

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Man slips near canal, stays all night clinging to a tree in Andhra's Nellore

A man was on Friday rescued after he slipped near Kanigiri reservoir main canal and clung to a tree throughout the night. He was on his way to kins place when the incident happened on Thursday in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. Orugumta...

Venezuelan prosecutor issues arrest warrants for opposition's ad hoc central bank board

Venezuelas chief prosecutor on Friday announced arrest warrants for members of the central banks ad hoc board of directors, appointed by opposition leader Juan Guaido, for several crimes, including treason. The announcement from Chief Prose...

Unfortunate that trial can't be held in India: Kerala CM on Italian Marines case, says State not in favour of withdrawing case from SC

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday has said that that it is unfortunate that the trial of the Italian marines cannot be held in India and the State was not in favour of withdrawing the case from the Supreme Court. It is highly...

2 men charged in 1993 killing of Bridgeport diner custodian

Connecticut police have arrested two men in connection with the fatal shooting of a 77-year-old restaurant custodian whose killing had gone unsolved for 27 years. Bridgeport police said Danarius Dukes was apprehended Thursday in Stamford, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020