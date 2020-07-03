Ram Mandir Trust members to meet on 18 July in Ayodhya

Left Menu
PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 23:44 IST
The Ram Mandir Trust, set up in line with the Supreme Court verdict to supervise and facilitate the construction of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, will meet here on July 18 to discuss and tentatively decide on various steps of the project after levelling of the land is over. Secretary Champat Rai of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust told PTI that all members of the Trust will be invited for this meeting on July 18 and they all are likely to attend it. Headed by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das as its president, the members of the trust include former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Nirpendra Mishra, additional Union Home Secretary Gyanesh Kumar and Uttar Pradesh government's Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi.

The other members of the trust are senior advocate K Parasaran, religious leaders Govind Dev Giri, Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, Swami Vishwaprasannteerth, Yugpurush Parmanand Giri and Mahant Dinendra Das of Nirmohi Akhara besides RSS leader Anil Mishra, VHP leader Kameshwar Chaupal and secretary Champat Rai. Indicating the agenda of the meeting, Rai said decisions to lay the foundation stones for the pillars of the temple to be built is likely to be taken in the meeting.

Earlier on Friday, Rai along with trust member Anil Mishra met the team of architects engaged for the construction of the temple and the team members of the company engaged to clean the carved stones at the Ram Mandir Nirman Karyashala. Ashish Sompura, the son of Chandrakant Sompura, the main architect of the Ram Mandir model too was present in the meeting.

"I have inspected the process of cleaning of carved stones at Karyashala, I came here to get the first-hand information on whether the cleaning work is going satisfactory,” said Ashish Sompura. Talking about various works as precursors to start the construction, Sompura said the ground levelling work has already been completed to and it is to be decided whether the land should be left to soak in a few showers of rains during coming days so that it settles better.

