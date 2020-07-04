Man killed by tiger in Chandrapur, 18th so far in the year
A farmer was killed by a tiger in Nagbhid tehsil of Chandrapur district on Saturday, an official said. Maroti Uikey (36), a resident of Sonuli village, ventured into the forest from fields nearby when he was killed by a tiger, he said.
"It happened in compartment no 78 in Mangrul beat of Nagbhid Forest Range. An initial compensation of Rs 25,000 has been given to the kin," said S V Ramarao, Chief Conservator of Forest. This is the 17th death in tiger attacks in the district this year, officials said.
