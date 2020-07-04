COVID-19: Flying squads in Pune to curb violations

Pune, Jul 4 (PTI)The Pune district administration onSaturday said it will form flying squads to curb thecoronavirus outbreak, with rural parts reporting over 2,000cases and more than 70 deaths so far

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram, who visited Khedtehsil, said it was also decided to have larger areas undercontainment rather than micro and mini zones

"It was decided to form flying squads comprisingpolice, revenue and health personnel who will ensure lockdownnorms are not violated. It will be mandated to take actionagainst those not wearing masks," he said.