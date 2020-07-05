Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM greets Paswan on birthday

"Best wishes to my senior Cabinet colleague Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. Paswan Ji's administrative experience and insight on key policy issues are a major asset for our Government," Modi wrote on Twitter. "His contribution towards social justice is immense. Paswan was born on this day in 1946 in Bihar's Khagaria.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 09:28 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 09:17 IST
PM greets Paswan on birthday
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan on his birthday on Sunday, saying his administrative experience and insight on key policy issues are a major asset for the government. "Best wishes to my senior Cabinet colleague Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. Paswan Ji's administrative experience and insight on key policy issues are a major asset for our Government," Modi wrote on Twitter.

"His contribution towards social justice is immense. Praying for his long and healthy life," the prime minister said. Paswan was born on this day in 1946 in Bihar's Khagaria.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.China reports eight new coronavirus cases in mainlandChina reported eight new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 4, compared with three cases a day earlier, the health authority s...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Report Newton in New England for physical, finalize dealQuarterback Cam Newton is in New England to complete his physical and finalize his one-year, 1.75 million contract, NFL Network In...

Record 24,850 COVID-19 cases in single day in India

With&#160;24,850 people testing positive for coronavirus infection and 613 succumbing to the disease in a day, the highest so far, Indias&#160;COVID-19 caseload soared to&#160;6,73,165, while the death toll climbed to 19,268 on Sunday,&#160...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Angolan app gives performers a lifeline - streaming to paying publicWhen the Angolan government imposed its coronavirus lockdown in late March, local entrepreneur and innovator Cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020